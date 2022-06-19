Charlotte Mellars, 17, was reported missing from Alumhurst Road at 4.06pm on Saturday 18 June 2022, having last been seen at 12.55pm.

She is described as white, 5’6″ tall, with a slim build and shaved brown hair. She was last seen in a black Hoodrich tracksuit with a slogan printed on it. It’s possible she’s riding an e-scooter.

“Due to the passage of time that Charlotte has now been missing, we are extremely concerned for her,” said Dorset Police Inspector Tracy Santoni.

We have established that Charlotte may have been in the Poole area on Saturday evening as part of our investigations, and I would urge anyone who knows where she is or has seen a girl matching the description given to please contact Dorset Police immediately.

“Finally, I’d like to make a direct appeal to Charlotte if you see this – please contact us or your family and let us know where you are because we just want to make sure you’re okay.”

Anyone with information about Charlotte’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police via www.dorset.police.uk/contact, email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, or phone 101, quoting incident number 18:418.