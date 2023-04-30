Officers are asking for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Lutterworth

Lucy Webb was last seen at 3pm yesterday (Friday 28 April) in the area of Juniper Close.

She was reported missing a short time later and police have been carrying out a number of enquiries to try and find her.

Lucy is white, 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build. She has should length mousey brown hair with blonde highlights.

At the time she was last seen she was wearing black legging, a white Hoodrich t-shirt and a camel coloured parka coat.

Lucy has connections to Cheshire so it is possible she has attempted to travel to this area.

Anyone who was seen a girl matching Lucy’s description or has information to her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 415 of 28 April.