Officers are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman they want to speak to in connection with an alleged fraudulent driving test.

The incident took place in Quintin Road, Derby, on 18 November, where driving test staff became concerned one of the women present may have been taking a test on behalf of another person.

Officers are now asking for the public’s help to identify the woman pictured who they want to speak to in connection with this incident, as well as other similar incidents in Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire, Hampshire, Hertfordshire, Worcestershire, Hereford, Kent, Lincolnshire, North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Cumbria and the Greater London area.

Anyone who recognises the woman is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 including reference 22*519373: