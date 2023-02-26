Officers are asking for the public’s help to put the brakes on fuel thieves

Noticing a rise in the amount of fuel thefts taking place since October officers from the Bassetlaw Neighbourhood Policing team are now urging the public to keep a watchful eye and report any suspicious activity.

Using quad bikes with trailers attached to target remote areas, farms, isolated locations, and parked lorries, the thieves have been stealing fuel and syphoning away litres in a matter of minutes.

Victims have also reported being threatened with violence by the offenders.

Fuel theft refers to the theft of petrol, diesel, and heating oil from vehicles and fuel tanks.

The plea comes as officers seized around 50 barrels of suspected stolen diesel from an address in Thornhill Road, Harworth, on Thursday 2 February, that was piled high at the side of the house.

Members of the public, especially those who live in rural communities, are being urged to come forward if they spot any suspicious activity.

“We really need the public’s assistance to help us catch up with those who are bringing utter misery to our rural communities,” Inspector Hayley Crawford said.

Following an ongoing operation and a great bit of teamwork a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft from a motor vehicle after patrolling special constables spotted a vehicle parked on the northbound carriageway of the A614 Blyth Road, Bassetlaw, during the early hours of 25 January.

A quad bike and a trailer loaded up with fuel barrels were then recovered following the incident.

Inspector Crawford, the District Commander for Bassetlaw, added: “We know that thieves are attracted to more remote locations which is why we are working so hard in the rural communities to crack down on the issue and investigate any reports.

“Regular operations are also taking place to target those hot spot areas and apprehend criminals who believe they can syphon fuel and get away with it.

“Those criminals have no thought for how big of an impact stealing fuel can have on a person, a family, and a business, especially financially.

“We’re also aware that thieves can also use the threat of violence if they are disturbed by the victims – which is why we really need your help to come forward and report any incidents to us so we can find and arrest those responsible.

“I also want to remind drivers to remain as vigilant as possible, to think about where they are parking, and try to park in official truck stops with security which could be enough to deter would-be thieves.

“Targeting fuel theft is part of our ongoing commitment to tackle every aspect of rural crime and put a stop to our drivers, haulage companies and the wider rural community becoming victims.

“We really need the public to come forward and continue to report anything suspicious to us and help us combat these kinds of issues which blight so many people’s lives, especially in the rural communities.”

Anyone with any information or who spots suspicious activity can report it to Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or by calling Crimestoppers and making an anonymous report on 0800 555 111.