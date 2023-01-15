Officers are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing teenager from south-east London who may have travelled to Brighton

Cosmas Hungwa, 15, went missing from his home in Bromley on December 1, 2022.

Officers from the missing persons unit in south London have conducted extensive investigations, including speaking with his family and friends, conducting address checks and phone calls, and liaising with agencies, to try to find out where he is.

Officers believe he may have gone to a friend’s house in Brighton as a result of these inquiries.

Cosmas was previously discovered in Gillingham, Kent, and Cambridge.

Several social media appeals have been issued and shared with other police departments in the last month.

Our top priority is to locate and safely return Cosmas to his family. We keep them informed of any significant developments.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 999 and quote the case number 22MIS042813.

If you prefer not to speak with the police, you can contact the Missing People charity at 116 000.