Sunday, January 15, 2023
Sunday, January 15, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Officers Are Asking The Public For Assistance In Locating A Missing Teenager From South-east London Who May Have Travelled To Brighton
Home BREAKING Officers are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing teenager from south-east London who may have travelled to Brighton

Officers are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing teenager from south-east London who may have travelled to Brighton

by @uknip247

Cosmas Hungwa, 15, went missing from his home in Bromley on December 1, 2022.
Officers from the missing persons unit in south London have conducted extensive investigations, including speaking with his family and friends, conducting address checks and phone calls, and liaising with agencies, to try to find out where he is.
Officers believe he may have gone to a friend’s house in Brighton as a result of these inquiries.
Cosmas was previously discovered in Gillingham, Kent, and Cambridge.
Several social media appeals have been issued and shared with other police departments in the last month.
Our top priority is to locate and safely return Cosmas to his family. We keep them informed of any significant developments.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 999 and quote the case number 22MIS042813.
If you prefer not to speak with the police, you can contact the Missing People charity at 116 000.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Met office issue Yellow Snow weather warning for Kent and Sussex

Woman rushed to hospital after dog attack

A police investigation into a reported stabbing resulted in the charging and...

Two police officers have escaped serious injury after a vehicle drove straight...

A witness claims that the gunman who injured two children and four...

11-stone Leonburger named Shiva named by her owner and said to be...

RAC patrols attended nearly a quarter more breakdowns where potholes were likely...

Kent Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing...

UPDATED:Ten fire engines called to tackle High rise blaze in Bow East...

A man is fighting for his life after ‘cycling into a lamppost’...

Seven-year-old child fighting for her life after Six shot at funeral in...

Heathrow Airport was thrown into chaos this morning after an emergency evacuation...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"