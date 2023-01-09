The 27-year-old was last seen on Thursday 5 January in the Birches Head area of Stoke-on-Trent.
Nicole is described as 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length black hair.
Anyone who has seen Nicole, or has information about her whereabouts, is asked to message or call Staffordshire Police, quoting incident number 264 of 9 January.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for missing woman Nicole Critchley
