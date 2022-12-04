Officers are calling on the public’s help to find two teenage girls who have gone missing from Poole

Millie Cooper, aged 13, and Lauren Underhill, aged 14, were last seen at around 4pm on Saturday 3 December 2022 playing football together in the Learoyd Road area of the town. CCTV shows them running away from the area toward the Nuffield Industrial Estate and they have not been seen or in contact since.

Subsequent enquiries have established that neither girl has their mobile phone, and they have no known access to money or bus passes.

Millie is described as five feet eight inches tall, of slim build and with shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black gilet, blue Nike Air hooded top, a long white checked scarf, black leggings and white Nike Air Force trainers.

Lauren is described as five feet three inches tall, of very slim build and with long wavy thick dark hair. She was wearing a pink/purple hooded coat, blacked hooded top, black joggers and black trainers.

Searches have been underway since Saturday evening in a bid to locate Millie and Lauren, but these have so far not been successful.

Chief Inspector Stew Gates, of Dorset Police, said: “We believe that Millie and Lauren are together and, while we have no information to suggest that either girl has come to harm, it is really important that we find them quickly so we can check they are both safe and well.

“I am urging anyone who knows where they are, or has seen girls matching the description given, to please contact us immediately.

“I would also ask any of Millie or Lauren’s friends, who may have information on their whereabouts, to please get into contact with us. Those who care deeply for them are besides themselves with worry and just want to know that they are safe.

“Finally, if Millie or Lauren see this appeal – I would ask them to please contact someone and tell us where you are so we can check you are OK.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Millie and Lauren’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220195724.