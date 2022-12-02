Friday, December 2, 2022
Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries after a report an 11-year-old girl was walking to school when a black van pulled over to the side of the road and a man told her to get in

by @uknip247

The incident happened in Arnold Lane, Gedling, at around 8am on Wednesday (30 November 2022).

Inspector Mark Stanley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The girl wasn’t harmed and the man did not get out of the van or follow her. She ran to a local shop and police were called.

“Searches are being carried out as we continue to pursue multiple lines of inquiry, including checking CCTV footage, to trace the van and the man. The girl described him as being white and wearing a surgical mask.

“We treat reports of this nature extremely seriously and our work is ongoing to understand the full circumstances of this incident.

“We are currently treating this as an isolated incident but we have increased high visibility reassurance patrols in the area since this incident was reported.

“We are urging anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have information which could help us with our enquiries to please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 100 of 30 November 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

