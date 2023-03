Thomas was last seen around 4pm this afternoon (Tuesday, February 21).

He is described as being skinny, around 6’ tall, medium length brown hair and was wearing a black coat, over the top of a grey hoodie, black t-shirt with grey trousers, black trainers and a black rucksack.

Anyone who has information of Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to call Police on 999 quoting serial number 857 of 21/03.