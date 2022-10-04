Officers are concerned for the welfare of two 15-year-old girls who have been reported missing and are urging anyone who knows where they are to get in touch.

Carly was last seen at the Tesco’s Superstore in Blaby Road, South Wigston, around 3.40pm yesterday (Monday 3 October) and Miley McCluskey was last seen around 7pm in the Lubenham area.

It’s believed there may also have been a sighting of the girls around 9pm at Leicester Train Station in London Road and that they may have both headed towards the Manchester area.

(pictured Miley McCluskey and Carly)

Carly is 5ft 2ins tall, of medium build, with a pale complexion and dark brown shoulder length wavy hair. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black hooded top, black trousers and black and white Nike hi-top trainers. She was also carrying a orange JD pull string carrier bag.

Miley is about 5ft tall, of slim build with dark brown shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a black hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Anyone who recognises the girls in the images, has seen them since yesterday or knows where they are now is asked to get in touch.

Contact 101 quoting incident 678 of 3 October.