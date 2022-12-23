Officers are continuing to appeal for help in finding a teenage girl reported missing from Herne Bay, who may be in the west Kent area

Elle Ragan, aged 17, was last seen in the town at around 3pm on Monday 5 December 2022.

She is described as being five feet and seven inches tall, of slim build and with long brown hair. Elle was last seen wearing a black shirt and skirt.

Chief Inspector Omid Changizi said: ‘We continue to be very concerned for this teenager’s welfare and understand she may be in the Paddock Wood or Tunbridge Wells areas.

‘I would urge anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts to contact us immediately.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 999, quoting reference 05-1440.