Officers are continuing to appeal for information to help find a teenage boy missing from the Malling area

Harley Jacobs, aged 15, was reported missing on Friday 30 March 2023. He was possibly seen around 6pm on Saturday 1 April at Darenth Valley Hospital, accompanied by a man and another boy.

Harley is described as slim and around five feet and nine inches tall. He has dark brown hair, cut into a ‘curtains’ style. He was wearing a black coat, grey tracksuit, and black Nike trainers at the time of his disappearance.

Detective Inspector Vicki Withnall said: ‘It’s been almost three weeks since this teenager was last seen and we are appealing for information from anyone who knows where he may be.

‘Harley has connections to Swanley, Dartford, Medway and Orpington and we are asking residents in these areas to let us know if they think they have seen him.’

Anyone with information should call 999 quoting 30-0045.