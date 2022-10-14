John Macklin was reported missing to Kent Police on the morning of Monday 26 September 2022 from Eastling.

The 43-year-old was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, dark blue jeans, a pair of black Nike trainers and a navy blue waterproof jacket.

He is also believed to have links to Chatham and Snodland.

As part of work to identify further lines of enquiry, officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen and spoken to John at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford on Friday 23 September – three days before he was reported missing to police.

Anyone with information about John’s whereabouts should call Kent Police on 101 quoting 26-0269.

