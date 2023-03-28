Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Officers are continuing to search for Jai, who is missing in the Pembroke Dock area, seven days after he was reported missing

Jai, who is 40, and described as being 5ft 8ins, bald, slim, and is believed to be wearing grey work trousers with a number of black pockets and a grey Superdry hoodie.

Police launched a search for Jai in the area around Hobbs Point on Monday morning following a sighting of him.

Those searches are continuing with a specialist sonar device and police search adviser (POLSA), as well as officers continuing with missing person enquiries.

In the past week, Officers have carried out extensive searches using the force’s specialist search team, marine unit, drones, dog unit, which have worked with South Wales Police’s dive team, the NPAS helicopter and Coastguard to try and find Jai.

Have you seen Jai, who was driving a silver Honda Civic, or do you have information that might help to find him? Please call on 101 and Quote reference: DP-20230320-296.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

