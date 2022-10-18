ADVERTISEMENT

The QEII Bridge remains closed while we work alongside our partners.

During the busy Monday evening rush hour period a contraflow stayed in place through the tunnel to ensure traffic could move from one side of the river to the other.

Police expect the bridge to remain closed this evening and into tomorrow morning’s rush hour.

Officers have advised motorists to avoid the area and plan an alternative route if they possibly can.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said:

“We understand how frustrating this situation is for people wanting to use the bridge and go about their business. Let me assure you we are doing all we can to resolve this situation quickly and safely.

“It is a complex situation due to the height the people on the bridge are at.

“Our colleagues at National Highways, who have responsibility for the bridge, have made an assessment that it is not currently safe to re-open the road.”

Chief Supt Anslow added:

“We will take action against anyone who puts life in danger or thinks they can selfishly stop others getting to and from work or just going about their daily lives. The impact is far reaching, especially for the local community.

“I would again like to re-iterate my thanks to the public for their patience and understanding. I assure them that we continue to work with our partners to bring this dangerous and irresponsible disruption to an end.

“Our priority is to keep people safe and keep Essex moving.”