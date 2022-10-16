ADVERTISEMENT

Stevan, 36, was reported missing from the Carnach Green area shortly before 3pm today (Sunday 16 October).

He’s described as white, of stocky build, 5ft 9ins tall and short dark brown/greying hair and a beard.

He’s often seen wearing a long coat and dark tracksuit trousers.

We’re worried about him and need to find him to make sure he’s ok.

If you’ve seen him, are with him, or have any information about where he is please call us on 999 quoting incident 676 of 16 October.