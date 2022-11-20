Sunday, November 20, 2022
Sunday, November 20, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Officers are currently responding to a report of a collision after a motorbike has struck a number of people
BREAKINGSUSSEX

Officers are currently responding to a report of a collision after a motorbike has struck a number of people

by @uknip247
written by @uknip247 0 comment 0 minutes read
n
Officers are currently responding to a report of a collision in Barcombe High Street, Lewes, which occurred at about 10.20pm on Saturday (November 19).
Colleagues from the ambulance service are also in attendance treating several casualties.
There will be a significant police presence in the area whilst initial enquiries continue.
The road will be closed for some time, and we apologise for any disruption this may cause.
A further update will be issued in due course.

You may also like

Shoreham NCI alerts Coastguard to persons in the...

Three men have been arrested in connection with...

Can you help Police in Hampshire locate missing...

Officers are searching for a vulnerable woman who...

Have you seen Molly?

Police are seeking to locate Lola who has...

@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site or visit our privacy policy. Accept Read More