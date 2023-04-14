Friday, April 14, 2023
Friday, April 14, 2023

Officers are investigating a burglary at the Co-Op store in Pewsey.

The incident occurred at approximately 1.45am on April 13 at the store in High Street – police were alerted after loud noises were heard coming from the store.

Approximately three people were seen running from the store in the direction of Pewsey Football Club.

When officers attended the scene they found damage caused to the shutters at the shop and a large sum of cash had been stolen.

Enquiries remain ongoing and we would urge anyone who may have dash cam footage or CCTV which may have captured the suspects in the area prior to, or after the incident, to contact us.

Call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230038596.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

