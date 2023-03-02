Thursday, March 2, 2023
Thursday, March 2, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Officers are investigating a robbery which occurred in Chippenham town centre

by uknip247
written by uknip247
Officers Are Investigating A Robbery Which Occurred In Chippenham Town Centre

At approximately 9.15pm on February 27, a 17-year-old boy was in the High Street opposite Santander when he was approached by three males who asked him for a lighter.

They surrounded him, pushed him up against a wall and then punched him to the face.

His iPods were also stolen during the incident.

The suspects left the scene but then appeared to return, but a member of the public came to the victim’s aid which caused the group to run off towards Waitrose.

The three suspects are believed to be all male, aged in their late teens, and wearing all black clothing with face masks.

Enquiries are currently ongoing and we would like to urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who saw three males matching the descriptions in the area around 9pm – 9.30pm on Monday 27 February to get in touch.

Call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230021795.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service’s (SFRS) Chief Fire...

Two women have been charged in connection with...

Can you help Police find Skye Connor who’s...

The Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called...

Boxes of ‘laughing gas’ canisters and party balloons...

A set of weapons and a big bag...

Police find the body of the baby in...

Police say body found in search for missing...

PRESS CONFERENCE: Met Police Specialist Crime Command now...

Properties in East Grinstead evacuated due to gas...