Officers are investigating a robbery which occurred in Chippenham town centre

At approximately 9.15pm on February 27, a 17-year-old boy was in the High Street opposite Santander when he was approached by three males who asked him for a lighter.

They surrounded him, pushed him up against a wall and then punched him to the face.

His iPods were also stolen during the incident.

The suspects left the scene but then appeared to return, but a member of the public came to the victim’s aid which caused the group to run off towards Waitrose.

The three suspects are believed to be all male, aged in their late teens, and wearing all black clothing with face masks.

Enquiries are currently ongoing and we would like to urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who saw three males matching the descriptions in the area around 9pm – 9.30pm on Monday 27 February to get in touch.

Call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230021795.