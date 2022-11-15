Officers are investigating an asron attack in Birchington

Officers are investigating a report of a suspicious fire in Birchington.

Kent Police was made aware at around 3.20am on Tuesday 15 November 2022 that a horsebox had been seen alight on a site in St Margaret’s Road.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire which had spread to a number of trailers and trees. No injuries were reported.

The fire, which is believed to have started before 3am, is being treated as suspicious and detectives have attended the scene to identify possible lines of enquiry.

Can you help?

Officers are appealing for anyone who might have seen two people in the area shortly before the fire, to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the fire, or has information or private CCTV or dashcam footage which might assist officers, should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 15-0107.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.