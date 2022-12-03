Officers are issuing an image of a man they want speak to in connection with two indecent exposure incidents on buses

On Monday, 7 August, at around 18:35 on bus route 282 near Moat Farm Road, Northolt, believed to be the same man, was sitting on a bus and exposing himself in the same manner.
Officers are treating these two incidents as linked.
“If you know this man, or have any information which could assist this investigation, please get in contact immediately.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote crime number 2521226/22. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.