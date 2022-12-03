Saturday, December 3, 2022
Officers Are Issuing An Image Of A Man They Want Speak To In Connection With Two Indecent Exposure Incidents On Buses
Officers are issuing an image of a man they want speak to in connection with two indecent exposure incidents on buses

On Tuesday, 8 February, at around 14:40 on the bus route X140 travelling toward Harrow, a man was sitting on the bus and exposed himself through a hole in his trousers.
On Monday, 7 August, at around 18:35 on bus route 282 near Moat Farm Road, Northolt, believed to be the same man, was sitting on a bus and exposing himself in the same manner.
Officers are treating these two incidents as linked.
Sergeant Matthew Brown, from the Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “I am asking anyone who recognises the man in this image to come forward and speak to the police. Exposure is treated as a serious offence and no one should be made to feel uncomfortable when simply using public transport.
“If you know this man, or have any information which could assist this investigation, please get in contact immediately.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote crime number 2521226/22. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

