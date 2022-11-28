Officers are keen to talk to the driver of a light-coloured van who may have seen the Mercedes pass them prior to the fatal collision on the M2 on Sunday in Kent

Monday, November 28, 2022
Officers investigating a fatal collision on the M2 are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At around 6.14am on Sunday 27 November 2022 a red Nissan Qashqai was involved in a collision with a red Mercedes-Benz C 200 AMG between junction six and five on the London-bound carriageway.

Kent Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene and the driver of the Nissan Qashqai, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced deceased.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

The carriageway was closed following the collision and was reopened at around 4pm. The woman’s next of kin has been informed.

 

Can you help?

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage. They are very are keen to talk to the driver of a light-coloured van who may have seen the Mercedes pass them prior to the collision. They believe the motorist may have important information which can assist their investigation.

Drivers should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538, or email [email protected], quoting reference AH/SC/131/22.

Drivers with dashcam footage which may assist the investigation can submit it here.

 

 

