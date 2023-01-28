Saturday, January 28, 2023
Officers are looking for a man who has gone missing from Wareham and are asking for the public’s assistance and information in finding him

by uknip247


Steven Clarke, 54, was reported missing at 1.19 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, after last being seen in town on Thursday, January 26.
He is described as white, five feet ten inches tall, slim, and with unkempt brown hair. He frequently wears an olive Gillet, black pants, and a gold-colored walking stick.
“We are becoming increasingly concerned for Steven,” said Dorset Police Inspector Luke Larcombe, adding that officers are searching the local area for him. Due to the passage of time since Steven was last seen, it is possible that he has left the area, so I would like to hear from anyone who has seen him, knows where he is, or has seen a man matching the description provided. Finally, if Steven sees this appeal, please contact us because we just want to know you’re okay.”
Anyone with information or knowledge of Steven’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police via the website www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 28:263.

