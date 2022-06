Shaquille Kabbia, 16, has been missing from his home address since Friday, June 10, 2022. He stands around 6ft 2ins tall and has a medium/stocky build. He was wearing a black coat with a fur-lined hood, black jeans, and black and red Nike trainers when he was last seen.

Shaquille’s family is growing increasingly concerned for his well-being, and anyone who has seen him is asked to contact Kent Police. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call 101 and reference 10-1307.