Officers are looking for information about the whereabouts of a missing Kingston man.

Thomas Moore was last seen in Upper Ham Road, near the intersection with Warners Lane, around 8.15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15.

The 42-year-old man went missing on Sunday, June 19, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Officers have been conducting a number of investigations and are becoming increasingly concerned about his whereabouts.

We are also asking anyone who was near Upper Ham Road on Wednesday, June 15 to check dash cam and doorbell footage for any sightings of Thomas.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference 22MIS020988. You can also call the Missing People helpline at 116 000.