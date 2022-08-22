A woman was approached by a boy in Cossington Road between 5 and 5.30 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

He asked her for the time, which she gave, and she was assaulted as she walked away. She was bruised as a result of the incident.

The suspect was described as being around 15 years old and dressed in navy shorts, a cap, and a zip-up jacket.

Anyone with information or private CCTV footage that could help officers is asked to contact Kent Police at 01843 222289 and reference case number 46/152763/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or fill out the online form at Independent UK charity taking anonymous crime information | Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org).