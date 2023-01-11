Officers are looking for information to assist in the search for Ahmed Nidal Dabbour, 21, who went missing on Thursday, December 22, 2022

Ahmed, from Colchester, Essex, was supposed to fly to Jordan on December 23, 2022, but he never arrived. Officers believe Ahmed was last seen in the Dover area, and there are growing concerns for his safety.

Mr Dabbour is of medium build, with short black hair, brown eyes, and a beard or stubble. Ahmed was last seen wearing a khaki jacket, blue jeans, and black trainers with white soles when he went missing.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police as soon as possible by dialling 999 and entering the reference number 10-0802.