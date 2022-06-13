Two inmates have escaped from Leyhill Prison near Wotton-under-Edge in Gloucestershire.

Shawn Dibble, 44, and Carl Perry, 37, escaped from the open prison for men on Sunday night.

Dibble, who is serving a sentence for “burglaries/theft/robberies,” is 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is well-known in the Bristol area.

Perry, who is serving a robbery sentence, is also described as 5ft 9ins tall, slim, with short brown hair and brown eyes. In addition, he has tattoos on both arms and is missing an upper front tooth.

Perry is thought to have ties to the Midlands, according to police.

The public is advised not to approach either man and instead to dial 999 immediately.