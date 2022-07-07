The theft occurred on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 5:41 p.m., in Tomoka Fine & Rare Whisky Store, Royal Exchange, EC3V.

CCTV footage shows a man and a woman standing outside the store for approximately 30 minutes before entering separately. The woman then exited the store, last seen walking towards Throgmorton Street.

After both individuals left the store, it was discovered that a £9,500 bottle of rare Macallan whisky had gone missing.

“Thefts from businesses aren’t victimless crimes,” said City of London Police Constable Niall Bowes, “and this incident has caused significant financial loss to an independent retailer in the City.”

“We want to talk to anyone who recognises the people in the CCTV images or knows anything about the incident that could help with the investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact City of London Police on 0207 601 2107 and quote 22000149693. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to provide information anonymously.