Police investigators are looking into two break-ins at the Apple store in Cabot Circus on Friday, June 17 – the first at 1.15 a.m. and the second at 3.20 a.m. A large number of items were stolen.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of burglary and released pending further investigation.

Police believe there were up to five offenders in total.

Please contact Avon and Somerset Police if you heard or saw anything suspicious, or if you have any information on who was involved.