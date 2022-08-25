At 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, four people on two mopeds attempted to steal another moped from Hubert Walter Drive before being interrupted.

They then drove away from the scene and ended themselves in Penenden Heath.

One of the riders was tracked by patrols to The Running Horse roundabout and then to Blue Bell Hill. The biker then drove the incorrect way around the roundabout, into oncoming traffic.

Officers investigating the incident are encouraging drivers to look for any dashcam footage that may help them with their investigations. If you have any information about this incident or observed it, please contact Kent Police at 01622 604100 and reference 46/162337/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or fill out their online form.