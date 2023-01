On Thursday, January 26, 2023, shortly after 8.30 p.m., a red Kia car was

involved in a one-vehicle collision on the A256 at the roundabout with

Lower Street, Eastry.

Officers and the South East Coast Ambulance Service responded, and a woman

with serious injuries was flown to a London hospital by air ambulance.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area in

the moments preceding the incident is asked to contact Kent Police at 01843

222289 and quote reference 26-1343.