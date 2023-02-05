Officers are looking for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident in Southall

At 12:29 a.m. on Friday, 3 February, police responded to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian at the intersection of North Hyde Lane and Raleigh Road.

The pedestrian, a 30-year-old woman pushing a pram at the time, was taken to the hospital. She is still in critical condition, and her next of kin have been notified. The baby was not hurt.

The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene, and searches are underway to find them.

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are looking for witnesses and drivers who were in the area at the time and have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information that can help the investigation is asked to call 101 and reference CAD 3230/03Feb. If you have any information about the driver’s whereabouts, please call 999.