Witnesses are being sought in connection with a robbery in Ashford that resulted in the arrest of two people.

A man in his 70s had his phone stolen around 4.20pm on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

The victim was walking down High Street near the intersection with North Street when he was shoved in the back and his phone was taken. There were no injuries.

Officers responded and arrested a 17-year-old boy from Ashford and a 16-year-old boy from Basildon (Essex) on suspicion of robbery and possession of a bladed article. They have both been released on bail while the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives have issued an information request and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the robbery.

Witnesses should call Kent Police at 01843 222289 and reference case number 46/127847/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using their website’s online form.