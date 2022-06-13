At around 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, a man inappropriately touched two secondary school-aged children in Frome’s Victoria Park.

The perpetrator is described as a 6-foot-tall white man with white hair and a British accent. He was wearing glasses and was thought to be between the ages of 50 and 65.

“The victims have shown great strength in coming forward,” said PC Vittoria Radaelli. They are shaken but unharmed, and we are providing them with assistance during this difficult time.

“We are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying this man or witnesses to come forward so that he can be brought to justice.” No child should be subjected to such unwanted advances, and anyone with information is encouraged to come forward.”

Please contact us if you saw anything or have any information that could help the investigation.

If you can assist, please dial 101 and give the operator the reference number 5222133548, or fill out our online appeals form.