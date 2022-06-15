On June 15, a 46-year-old Swanley man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving and failing to stop after a traffic collision.

According to reports, the motorcycle collided with a car, which then failed to stop and fled the scene. The incident occurred between 5.30am and 5.55am on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Lower Road, near the Goss Hill junction.

Officers, ambulance, and fire crews responded, and the motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to a London hospital with multiple injuries.

Attempts to locate the car driver and determine the full extent of the collision are ongoing. The vehicle, a black Vauxhall Astra or Zafira, was being driven from the direction of Hextable and sustained significant front end damage.

Drivers in this area are urged to check their dashcams for any footage that may aid the investigation. Residents who have yet to speak with police are also encouraged to check doorbell cameras or other private security systems. Anyone with information is asked to call 01622 604100 and reference 14-0194.