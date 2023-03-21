Officers are looking for witnesses to a robbery that occurred in Dartford town centre

On Friday, March 17, 2023, around 8.30 p.m., a man in his 50s was standing outside a bookmaker on the High Street when he was approached by a group of young people. Members of the group reportedly demanded money from him, and feeling threatened, he gave them a sum of money.

The victim was then allegedly punched before falling to the ground and being kicked. During the incident, he received cuts and bruises. The suspects are described as a group of about 12 young men and a young woman with a child.

‘An investigation is underway into the circumstances, and we are urging witnesses or anyone with information to call our appeal line,’ said PC Ben Johnson of North Kent CID.

‘Drivers with dashcams and residents with private CCTV are also asked to look for footage that may help.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 01474 366149 and quote the reference number 46/50044/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or filling out the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.