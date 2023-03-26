Officers are looking to speak with to him in connection to a robbery in Lee-on-Solent last month

At around 10.50pm on 16 February, the victim left his friend’s address and was walking along Twyford Drive when he was approached by two unknown men – one of which was carrying a knife.

The men assaulted him and bundled him into a red car where they stole his jacket. They also tried to take his phone and a ring. He was able to get away but sustained bruising to his face and neck.

During this time, the man with the knife got out of the car and attempted to gain entry to an address on Chilcomb Close via a rear window.

He demanded items from a 19-year-old boy inside but made off when occupants called the police.

Officers have since recovered ring doorbell footage showing a man they wish to talk to in connection with this incident.

He is described as being light skinned, possibly Asian, around 5ft 10ins tall, wearing all black clothing with a hood and balaclava. He spoke with a local accent.

We appreciate the image is not clear, but are hoping someone who knows him might recognise him.

Other people we would like to speak with, but do not have images of, are described as being:

• White, wearing light grey clothing with a big black coat and black gloves. Also with a local accent.

• A man with a Scouse accent, wearing all black clothing and black balaclava.

Do you recognise the man in the photo? Perhaps you saw men matching these descriptions in the area that night?

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101, or submit information the Police website, with reference 44230066210.