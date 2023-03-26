Sunday, March 26, 2023
Sunday, March 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Officers are looking to speak with to him in connection to a robbery in Lee-on-Solent last month

Officers are looking to speak with to him in connection to a robbery in Lee-on-Solent last month

by uknip247

At around 10.50pm on 16 February, the victim left his friend’s address and was walking along Twyford Drive when he was approached by two unknown men – one of which was carrying a knife.

The men assaulted him and bundled him into a red car where they stole his jacket. They also tried to take his phone and a ring. He was able to get away but sustained bruising to his face and neck.

During this time, the man with the knife got out of the car and attempted to gain entry to an address on Chilcomb Close via a rear window.

He demanded items from a 19-year-old boy inside but made off when occupants called the police.

Officers have since recovered ring doorbell footage showing a man they wish to talk to in connection with this incident.

He is described as being light skinned, possibly Asian, around 5ft 10ins tall, wearing all black clothing with a hood and balaclava. He spoke with a local accent.

We appreciate the image is not clear, but are hoping someone who knows him might recognise him.

Other people we would like to speak with, but do not have images of, are described as being:

• White, wearing light grey clothing with a big black coat and black gloves. Also with a local accent.

• A man with a Scouse accent, wearing all black clothing and black balaclava.

Do you recognise the man in the photo? Perhaps you saw men matching these descriptions in the area that night?

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101, or submit information the Police website, with reference 44230066210.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police investigating a shop theft have released images of two people they’d like to speak to

Police are concerned for the welfare of Alfie, aged 14, who has been reported missing in Hailsham

Detectives investigating a disturbance in Ramsgate have charged four men

A 13-year-old female was pushed off her bicycle by a male in a red tracksuit whilst on her way to school

Detectives are appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack on a house

Opponents of London’s ULEZ expansion have launched a guerilla campaign against the cameras that will be used to enforce the contentious scheme

A man who sexually abused four children over the course of nearly 20 years has been jailed thanks to work by specialist officers

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Swindon

Body found on Sussex beach

A 31-year-old man has been charged after items worth over £3,000 were stolen from multiple shops

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident in Openshaw

Nitrous oxide is set to be banned as part of the government’s anti-social behaviour crackdown.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More