Officers are re-appealing for any information that will assist them trace 12-year-old Jamie-Lee Harvey who is missing from Ayr

Jamie-Lee was last seen around 3.30pm on Tuesday, 14 March, at Ayr train station where she boarded a train towards Glasgow. She may have got off the train in Irvine as she is known to frequent the Irvine, Kilwinning and Saltcoats areas.

Searches are ongoing in Ayrshire and we are also liaising with our colleagues in Glasgow City Centre and British Transport Police in case she has made her way there. She is known to travel to the Union Street area.

She is described as 5ft in height and of medium build with long, light, brown hair. When she was last seen she was wearing black clothing including a padded jacket, jumper, leggings and trainers.

Inspector Alex Beagrie of Irvine Police Station said: “Although Jamie-Lee has been reported missing before, she has never been away for this length of time. She is only 12-years of age and she has not been seen since Tuesday. We are very concerned. Searches and enquiries are ongoing to trace her as soon as possible to ensure that she is safe and well.

“If you have seen Jamie-Lee since Tuesday morning or if you have any information regarding her whereabouts, we urge you to contact Police as soon as possible through 101 quoting incident number 2277 of 14 March, 2023