Officers are reiterating their pleas for information as concern for Constance Marten, Mark Gordon, and their baby grows. They are now thought to have been camping in the Sussex countryside

It’s been a month since Constance Marten and Mark Gordon’s car was discovered on fire on the M61’s hard shoulder.

“Previous appeals have resulted in around 300 calls from members of the public, but sadly they have not led to the couple and their baby being found,” said Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford of the Met’s East Area Command.

“While we are very grateful to everyone who has already called, we still need to hear from anyone who has seen the couple since Sunday, 8 January and we are offering a reward of up to £10,000 for any information that leads to the family being found.

“I am appealing in particular to people who may have spent time in the countryside near Newhaven and elsewhere in Sussex to think carefully as to whether they may have seen Constance and Mark over the past four weeks. Given the passage of time, they may have moved on, so I’d like to hear from anyone who has seen them further afield.”

Det Supt Basford said to Constance and Mark directly: “Constance and Mark, your baby has spent the first month of its life outside, when it should have been safe, warm, and, most importantly, seen by doctors.

“You must be out of money after a month. Please call and let us know, at the very least, that you are fine. We are prepared to come to you and ensure that you and your baby receive medical attention.”

Detectives have been working tirelessly to find the family and have tracked them down to Newhaven, East Sussex. They were dropped off in a taxi outside the port entrance at 04:56 on Sunday, January 8th. They then proceeded to the point where the A259 crosses the B2109. At around 06:00hrs, they were seen taking shelter from the rain under the overpass.

They started walking along Cantercrow Hill into the fields beyond around 06:15hrs on Sunday, January 8th. They were carrying a number of bags and their blue tent, and officers believe they have been camping in the area since, though given the time elapsed, they could have moved quite far.

They were no longer in possession of the pushchair they had been seen with after abandoning it in Flower and Dean Walk, E1, at 23:46hrs on Saturday, 7 January.

“For a month now, Mark, Constance, and her new-born have been constantly on the move in sub-zero temperatures with no medical attention, and we are increasingly concerned for their wellbeing,” Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford added.

“We know that the baby was still alive on 8 January and finding the baby remains our top priority. Perhaps you have information but have been reluctant to come forward to assist us in locating the family. What matters is that you do the right thing now for the sake of this extremely vulnerable infant, regardless of why you did not speak to us earlier.

“If you have seen the family, if you gave them directions, if they got into your taxi or came into your shop to buy food, drink or nappies – no matter how small a detail it may seem – please do get in touch. Please also know that if they paid you to provide a service, a lift, a place to stay, or anything else, you are not in any danger; we simply need you to tell us what you know so that we can find them and keep them safe.”

Anyone with information about the family’s whereabouts is asked to contact the incident room at 020 7175 0785.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to report information completely anonymously. They never ask for personal information and do not track your device.

TIMELINE:

At 18:33hrs on Thursday, 5 January, officers were called to a car on fire on the hard shoulder of the M61 near junction four (Farnworth, Bolton). The occupants were not present. The car fire is thought to have destroyed the majority of their belongings.

Inquiries revealed that the car’s occupants were Constance and Mark, and that Constance had recently given birth, possibly one or two days before, and had not been evaluated by medical professionals.

Greater Manchester Police launched a missing person’s investigation, which revealed that the family had safely exited the vehicle and the motorway, walking to the Anchor Lane bridge, which connects the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.

Officers believe they then took a taxi to Liverpool and then to Harwich around 03:30hrs on Friday, 6 January.

A member of the public saw Mark, Constance, and a baby in Harwich around 09:00hrs on Saturday, 7 January. On Friday, January 6 and Saturday, January 7, officers received a number of confirmed sightings of the family in Colchester.

On Monday, January 9, the investigation was turned over to Essex Police.

Essex Police conducted a number of inquiries and reviewed hours of CCTV footage before locating the couple near East Ham Station on Saturday, 7 January, between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Because this was the family’s last confirmed sighting at the time, the investigation was turned over to the Metropolitan Police Service on Thursday, January 12.

Detectives discovered that they took a taxi from East Ham and were dropped off in Whitechapel Road at 18:14 hrs on Saturday, January 7th.

The couple was seen exiting the taxi while carrying an orange carrier bag and a pram. They were both wearing masks over their heads and faces, and Mark was wearing white plastic bags on his shoes, which he removed shortly after.

At 18:19hrs, Mark went into Argos on Whitechapel Road, E1, and paid in cash for two large bags full of items, including a blue two-man tent, two sleeping bags, and two pillows – raising fears that they had been camping, including at times when the temperature dropped to sub-zero.

They spent the next few hours walking down Whitechapel Road, attempting to flag down three taxis but being refused. They then proceeded to the Brick Lane neighbourhood.

They then went to Flower and Dean Walk near Brick Lane around 23:46hrs on Saturday, January 7, and dumped a number of items, including the pushchair. After that, they took a taxi to Haringey.

They boarded another taxi in Allison Road, Haringey, at 01:24hrs on Sunday, 8 January, and travelled to Newhaven, where they were dropped off just outside the port at 04:56hrs.

They then proceeded to the point where the A259 crosses the B2109. At around 06:00hrs, they were seen taking shelter from the rain under the overpass.

They started walking along Cantercrow Hill into the fields beyond around 06:15hrs on Sunday, January 8th. They were carrying a number of bags and their blue tent, and officers believe they have been camping in the area since, though given the time elapsed, they could have moved quite far.