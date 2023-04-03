Officers are reminding rural business owners to take steps to secure tools and equipment against thieves following a burglary near Ashford

The incident is reported to have taken place in the Bilsington area, between 11.30pm on Friday 31 March and 7am the following morning.

An outbuilding was broken into, as well as a vehicle parked nearby, and items including chainsaws, harnesses, climbing equipment and other tools were stolen.

Anyone who has information regarding the burglary or saw anything suspicious in the area should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/59793/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

Businesses in rural areas are being urged to review their security arrangements to help deter burglars:

• Install security lighting and CCTV.

• Ensure your CCTV cameras are kept clear of dust, dirt and cobwebs and familiarise yourself with the CCTV software and how to review the footage.

• Keep equipment and tools locked away in a secure part of a building or a secure storage toolbox.

• Keep fences surrounding your property in good condition and review and repair any weaknesses.

• Stay vigilant to unknown vehicles or activity in the area and report anything that seems suspicious to Kent Police via our website (or call 999 if a crime is in progress).