Monday, April 3, 2023
Monday, April 3, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Officers are reminding rural business owners to take steps to secure tools and equipment against thieves following a burglary near Ashford

Officers are reminding rural business owners to take steps to secure tools and equipment against thieves following a burglary near Ashford

by uknip247
Officers Are Reminding Rural Business Owners To Take Steps To Secure Tools And Equipment Against Thieves Following A Burglary Near Ashford

The incident is reported to have taken place in the Bilsington area, between 11.30pm on Friday 31 March and 7am the following morning.

An outbuilding was broken into, as well as a vehicle parked nearby, and items including chainsaws, harnesses, climbing equipment and other tools were stolen.

Anyone who has information regarding the burglary or saw anything suspicious in the area should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/59793/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

Businesses in rural areas are being urged to review their security arrangements to help deter burglars:

•         Install security lighting and CCTV.

•         Ensure your CCTV cameras are kept clear of dust, dirt and cobwebs and familiarise yourself with the CCTV software and how to review the footage.

•         Keep equipment and tools locked away in a secure part of a building or a secure storage toolbox.

•         Keep fences surrounding your property in good condition and review and repair any weaknesses.

•         Stay vigilant to unknown vehicles or activity in the area and report anything that seems suspicious to Kent Police via our website (or call 999 if a crime is in progress).

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Shapps sets out plans to drive multi-billion pound investment in the energy revolution

A computer-generated image has been released by detectives investigating a man acting suspiciously outside two schools in Tunbridge Wells

Officers investigating a suspicious incident in Ashford have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify

A drug-dealing couple were given a shock after waking up to find their flat was being raided by police

Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision near Broadstairs

Two people have been arrested following a firearm injury incident which required hospital treatment

A former South Yorkshire Police officer has been jailed after sexually assaulting a woman in a pub

New public electric vehicle charge points coming

Timothy Schofield, Phillip Schofield’s brother, has been found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy

Green growth for Wales as UK government announces multi-billion pound investment to boost UK energy independence

New measures to tackle child sexual abuse

After a mostly fine and settled start, there will be some more unsettled weather followed by a drier, brighter end to the week

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More