Friday, November 25, 2022
Friday, November 25, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Officers Are Renewing Their Appeal To Help Find A Man Missing From Dartford
Home BREAKING Officers are renewing their appeal to help find a man missing from Dartford

Officers are renewing their appeal to help find a man missing from Dartford

by @uknip247

Michael Jones was last seen in the Littlebrook Manor Way area at 10.27am on Friday 11 November 2022.

Following enquiries, officers believe that Mr Jones may have travelled to the east of Kent and may be in the Canterbury or Herne Bay areas.

The 31-year-old is described as white, 5ft, 1ins tall and of heavy build. He has gelled black hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to have been wearing a red puffer jacket, a black t-shirt, blue jeans and navy coloured trainers when last seen.

Anyone who sees Mr Jones, or knows of his whereabouts, is urged to call Kent Police on 999 quoting 11-0460.

RELATED ARTICLES

The quick actions of Thanet officers to recover money stolen from a...

A man from Biddenden has been jailed for more than eleven years...

A woman has died in a car crash on the A13 in...

Yellow warning issued for South-east with heavy rain set to hit London...

A Hertfordshire Constabulary officer has been dismissed without notice for using excessive...

A 21 year old woman from the local area has died after...

The A13 is closed westbound between the M25 Junction 30 and the A1153 (Dagenham) due to a collision

Teenager killed in fatal collision after Police Pursuit on the A13 in...

Police close Coldharbour Lane in Lambeth and launched investigation following reports of...

Officers are seeking help to find a man reported missing from Whitstable

Two men have been convicted of rape and sexual assault after a...

Get a Black Friday bargain, not a whole lot of trouble