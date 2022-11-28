Officers are renewing their appeal to help find Michael Jones missing from Dartford

Officers are renewing their appeal to help find a man missing from Dartford.

Michael Jones was last seen in the Littlebrook Manor Way area at 10.27am on Friday 11 November 2022.

Following enquiries, officers believe that Mr Jones may have travelled to the east of Kent and may be in the Canterbury or Herne Bay areas.

Mr Jones is also believed to have links to Scotland.

The 31-year-old is described as white, 5ft, 1ins tall and of heavy build. He has gelled black hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to have been wearing a red puffer jacket, a black t-shirt, blue jeans and navy coloured trainers when last seen.

Anyone who sees Mr Jones, or knows of his whereabouts, is urged to call Kent Police on 999 quoting 11-0460.