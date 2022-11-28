Monday, November 28, 2022
Monday, November 28, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Officers Are Renewing Their Appeal To Help Find Michael Jones Missing From Dartford
Home BREAKING Officers are renewing their appeal to help find Michael Jones missing from Dartford

Officers are renewing their appeal to help find Michael Jones missing from Dartford

by @uknip247

Officers are renewing their appeal to help find a man missing from Dartford.

 

Michael Jones was last seen in the Littlebrook Manor Way area at 10.27am on Friday 11 November 2022.

 

Following enquiries, officers believe that Mr Jones may have travelled to the east of Kent and may be in the Canterbury or Herne Bay areas.

 

Mr Jones is also believed to have links to Scotland.

 

The 31-year-old is described as white, 5ft, 1ins tall and of heavy build. He has gelled black hair and blue eyes.

 

He is believed to have been wearing a red puffer jacket, a black t-shirt, blue jeans and navy coloured trainers when last seen.

 

Anyone who sees Mr Jones, or knows of his whereabouts, is urged to call Kent Police on 999 quoting 11-0460.

 

RELATED ARTICLES

Officers have issued computer-generated images of two suspects as they continue to...

Fire crews called after major chemical alert at South London School

A stalker who followed his victim to a women’s shelter has been...

Officers are keen to talk to the driver of a light-coloured van...

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a delivery man was assaulted with...

Car being pursued by police officers end in crash on Victoria Dock...

Just Stop Oil supporters disrupt traffic on London’s roads despite government posturing...

A man has appeared in court after a large sum of money...

Two men have been found with stab injuries in Thornton Heath

First Picture of Second Murder Victim Charlie Bartolo who was murdered on...

Go Fund me Page set up for man’s baby daughter who was...

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbings of two teenagers in Greenwich have arrested...