Officers are searching for a vulnerable woman who has gone missing in Bournemouth and would like the public’s help in finding her

Emma Skinner, who is 19 years old, was last seen at around 12.20pm on Saturday 19 November 2022 on Boundary Road

She is described as five feet eight inches tall, of slim build and with below-the-chin length brown frizzy hair, which she is wearing in a ponytail. She is wearing black clothes and is carrying a cream-coloured rucksack.

Chief Inspector Glen Doran, of Dorset Police , said: “Emma unexpectedly took off from the person she was with and disappeared.

“Since then, we have been searching for her and have conducted a number of enquiries, but have so far been unable to establish where she may have gone.