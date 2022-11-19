Officers are searching for a vulnerable woman who has gone missing in Bournemouth and would like the public’s help in finding her

She is described as five feet eight inches tall, of slim build and with below-the-chin length brown frizzy hair, which she is wearing in a ponytail. She is wearing black clothes and is carrying a cream-coloured rucksack.
“Since then, we have been searching for her and have conducted a number of enquiries, but have so far been unable to establish where she may have gone.
Anyone with information or knowledge as to Emma’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at dorset.police.uk%2Fcontact%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR2K054978gwHuhQq0UHck51eiv1lwRnEF9T1uSvEGb9I6szpmrkQhFoM5I&h=AT1DM14e5KoLFqcF3fiLLQSwijaebmOWTItK-PcjkA5IM-FoBOPgaEs7ITDk079I_lIry-jmus-KloqVYOFKbz5wSO6PDWrqjYbycTRGtMnqJbZhiKg8ycqfsaYFvTnmArVvFz4&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT1b_RhEIVF8WXWXzN_R0JR_YF6Glu55Uat8bhzqcQw96NNrUQ0Z1WiQ-OdBeQHu-tedDCm4mqSjiIl1LahTbVZ-RWSR_vbfaTfSCBy_NM4_g7LFXRM_LSXI6OhZcUoRuolnrl3nl0ti39irrx_j_J7Ji41UuUqpvBWoQCnJbwLwT-gJy8u0kpejVkQz0BnkxfnZqIeh0MmyLkIRJg" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">http://www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting incident number 19:270.