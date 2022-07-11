Deborah Wilson, 72, was last seen at Swanage Bay View Holiday Park in Panorama Road around 9.15 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

She is described as white, 5’2″ tall, and with blonde short hair. She was dressed in pyjama shorts and a blue pyjama top and had an American accent.

“Deborah is visiting the area with friends and has only been to Swanage once before a number of years ago, so she does not know the local area very well,” said Dorset Police Inspector Craig Tiernan.

Officers have been searching for Deborah with the help of the NPAS helicopter, but she has yet to be found. We are growing increasingly concerned for her because of the length of time she has been missing, and we need to find her to ensure she is safe and well.” I would like to ask anyone who has seen Deborah or a woman matching the description to contact Dorset Police.”

Anyone with information about Deborah’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police via www.dorset.police.uk/contact, email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, or phone 101, quoting incident number 10:718.