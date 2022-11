Raymond Phillips is 65 and was last seen at around 7.20pm on Wednesday 23 November 2022. He was wearing black trousers, black trainers and a dark blue jumper with a large pocket at the front. He also had on a black and grey jacket and a hat.

Raymond does not have access to a vehicle. He walks with difficulty due to a hip problem and uses a walking stick to help him. Anyone who may have seen Raymond or has information about his whereabouts is urged to call 999, quoting reference 24-1234.