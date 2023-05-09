Officers are seeking help to find a pensioner missing from Larkfield

David Townsend is 82 years old and was last seen at around 10.40am on Tuesday 9 May 2023. David is around 5ft 7ins tall, of medium to large build and has short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a navy jumper with two white stripes along the chest, and black trousers.

David may be driving a silver Ford Fiesta, with a registration which starts GC14. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 999, quoting reference 09-0629.