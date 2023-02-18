Officers are seeking help to find a woman missing from #Canterbury

.

Amy Hoctor was reported missing this morning (Saturday 18 February) and there are growing concerns for her welfare.

Amy left home driving her car, a grey Vauxhall Insignia. It is now believed she may be in the Holly Hill area near #Snodland.

She is 37 years old and described as white and around 5ft 2ins tall, with jet black hair. It is unclear what Amy is wearing but she may be dressed in a dressing gown or pyjamas.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 999, quoting reference 18-0411.