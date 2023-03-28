Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

by uknip247
Officers Are Seeking Help To Locate A Man Missing From Gillingham In Medway.

Robin Hodges, 58, was last seen during the evening of Tuesday 28 March and there are growing concerns for his welfare.

Robin described as being around 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build and with short greying hair. A CCTV image from the day he went missing showed him wearing a striped t-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and light coloured jacket. It is believed he may also be walking with a ‘bag for life’ carrier bag.

Robin has some health issues which make him vulnerable and anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 999, quoting reference 28-1141.

