Shannon Travis-Spencer was reported missing on Wednesday 14 September 2022 and there are concerns for her wellbeing. Shannon is 22, of slim build and was last seen wearing a blue hooded top, patchwork brown trousers and white trainers with rainbow laces on.

Anyone who has seen her, or who has information about her likely whereabouts is urged to call 999, quoting reference 14-0561.